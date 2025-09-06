Strong, severe storms with damaging winds possible on Saturday

ATLANTA — Most of north Georgia is under a low-end risk of strong and severe storms on Saturday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says scattered storms and some heavy rain are possible, but the main threat will be damaging wind gusts.

Deon says a cold front will move through the area later on Saturday.

On Sunday, it will be much drier and temperatures will be slightly cooler.

Early next week, highs will be in the lower 80s.

