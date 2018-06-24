0 Storms cause damage across metro; heat concern for Sunday

ATLANTA - Severe weather pushed through the north Georgia mountains Saturday afternoon and popup storms even caused a rain delay for the Atlanta Braves, but the cloud cover helped the storms from becoming much worse.

“The cloud cover has kept our stability in check,” said Severe Weather Team 2’s Katie Walls. “It really kept the thunderstorms in check, and the thunderstorm potential in check.”

Regardless of the cloud cover, the storms that moved through caused some damage across the metro.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent in photos of a boat dock in Hiawaasee that they said blew over on Lake Chatuge when storms rolled through Saturday afternoon.

@wsbtv dock on lake chatuge in Hiawassee. Storms flipped it up and laid it down.20 ft in the air pic.twitter.com/0575W5OHDK — Spots On Chatuge (@SpotsOnChatuge) June 23, 2018

Walls said the area had a Severe Thunderstorm Warning over it at the time.

The afternoon storms also impacted the rescue of a man that fell from a waterfall along Panther Creek.

Even the Atlanta Braves were impacted by the storms. The had to call a rain delay during the 7th inning as the storms rolled over SunTrust Park.

The tarp is coming off the field. Go @Braves. #chopon — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) June 23, 2018

Walls said Saturday’s high topped out at 83 on Saturday, the coolest the area has seen all month.

There is still a chance for isolated showers to pop up throughout the evening.

“I’m not expect expecting any widespread severe activity for tomorrow,” Walls said.

As we move into Sunday, the concerns will turn to the heat across the metro.

“Tomorrow, we will be dealing with heat indices running near the triple-digits,” Walls said.

Sunday’s high is expect to be around 91 across the metro. When factoring in the humidity, it will likely feel like the temperature is close to 100 degrees, Walls said.

The 90s will continue throughout next week, with rain chances increasing by Wednesday.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.