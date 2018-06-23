  • Emergency crews called out to rescue man who fell along Panther Creek

    Updated:

    HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency crews say they have been called out to the waterfalls at Panther Creek after a man was injured from “a substantial fall.”

    Authorities with Habersham Emergency Services said they have asked the Department of Natural Resources for help to get the man out. 

    Emergency officials said because bad weather over Habersham County, they cannot get any aerial support in to help rescue the man. 

    We are working to gather more information about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Emergency crews called out to rescue man who fell along Panther Creek

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother, toddler reported missing in Rockdale County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Showers, storms hitting parts of metro Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police make arrest after teen shot, killed in road rage incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local man gets his chance to race against the clock on '$100,000 Pyramid'