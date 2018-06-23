Emergency crews called out to rescue man who fell along Panther Creek

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency crews say they have been called out to the waterfalls at Panther Creek after a man was injured from “a substantial fall.”
Authorities with Habersham Emergency Services said they have asked the Department of Natural Resources for help to get the man out.
Emergency officials said because bad weather over Habersham County, they cannot get any aerial support in to help rescue the man.
We are working to gather more information about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
