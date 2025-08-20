Stone Mountain woman accused of drunkenly shooting man in leg, police say

DESTIN, Fla. — A Georgia tourist, Crissy Wilburn, was arrested for shooting a man in the leg on Aug. 17 in Destin, Florida.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged Wilburn, 42, of Stone Mountain, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and use of a firearm while intoxicated.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at 60 Crystal Beach Drive while Wilburn and the victim were loading their car to leave.

Wilburn and the victim had reportedly been arguing over photos found on the victim’s phone earlier that day.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, as Wilburn and the victim provided conflicting accounts of the event.

Wilburn initially told deputies she grabbed the firearm to place it on the floorboard when it discharged, striking the victim, who was standing outside the car. She later claimed the victim grabbed the gun, causing it to go off.

Wilburn also stated she did not know how the gun was pointed at the victim and that it was holstered the entire time.

Deputies noted Wilburn exhibited signs of intoxication, including a strong odor of alcohol, glassy eyes, and slurred speech.

She refused to provide a breath sample after her arrest.

Due to the inconsistent statements and the victim’s defensive wounds on his hand, Wilburn was taken into custody and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

The investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office continues as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.

