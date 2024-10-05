Stolen Vienna Sausages lead to GA nursing home resident being stabbed in the chest

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — An argument over who stole Vienna Sausages at a coastal Georgia nursing home ended with one man being stabbed.

Tybee Island police say they were called to a nursing home last week where they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

Investigators say one man accused another of stealing his can of Vienna Sausages. During the argument, one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other. It’s unclear if the man who was stabbed was the one who lost the sausages or not.

The injured resident was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

The other resident, whose identity hasn’t been released, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

It’s still unclear if the Vienna Sausages were stolen.

