State officials issue call for special election after death of long-time Georgia congressman

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Long-time U.S. Rep. David Scott died on April 22 at the age of 80, leaving his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives empty.

On Tuesday, state officials officially issued the call for a special election.

Gov. Brian Kemp set the election date on May 1.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, a special election for Scott’s district will be held on July 28.

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That means voters in parts of Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry and Newton counties, and Rockdale County, will vote for a new representative in Washington.

State officials said the dates and hours for qualifying to run will be Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In order to qualify, potential candidates will need to pay a fee of $5,220.

To vote in the special election, voters must be ergistered by June 29. Early voting will start July 6.

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