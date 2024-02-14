State lawmakers hope bills will incentivize gun safety through tax breaks

ATLANTA — Lawmakers are looking at multiple proposals that would give a tax break on gun safety equipment and gun safety classes.

So, how do you incentivize gun safety? And how can you help people get the tools or knowledge to prevent accidental gun deaths?

One is SB 340, the legislation sponsored by Sen. Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta.

It would make gun safes and safety equipment tax-free all year.

“There are so many accidental injuries that could be prevented by the purchase of these devices,” said Sen. Kirkpatrick. “I very much hope it can save lives.”

Senator Kirkpatrick’s bill passed out of the Senate Tuesday with overwhelming bipartisan support.

In the house, a similar proposal is working its way through committee. HB 971 would create a tax credit for purchasing gun safes or gun safety classes.

“They are small steps, but I think they are the right steps in the right direction,” Rep. Sandra Scott said.

Scott says while Democrats want more to be done, they support legislation aimed at preventing gun deaths.

Scott knows the pain of gun violence firsthand.

Last month, her cousin, Brandon Harris, was killed.

“We need more than just the safe storage. We need common sense gun legislation,” Rep. Scott said.

Both bills have a way to go before reaching the governor’s desk.

