State investigating home daycare where dogs mauled 2-year-old to death

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A woman charged in the death of a Georgia 2-year-old mauled by dogs is now under a state investigation.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is investigating Stacy Wheeler Cobb for not having a license to run a daycare at her home.

Valdosta police say a boy, identified by his family as Kaimir Jones, died while in Cobb’s care when he was left unattended for over two hours.

The child got outside into the backyard and opened the kennel for two large Rottweiler dogs, which then attacked him. He died from his injuries.

“This unfortunate event highlights the significant dangers associated with unlicensed childcare providers. In Georgia, we take the safety and well-being of our children very seriously, and we are currently investigating the provider involved in this incident,” a spokesperson said.

According to DECAL, any daycare, even a home one, is required to have a license if the owner is keeping more than two children and require parents to pay for care. DECAL said it is “essential” to report anything suspicious at a daycare center.

“It might be the only way we become aware of unlicensed providers operating in our communities,” the department said.

The state does have a database for childcare providers here.

Cobb faces charges of murder in the second degree and cruelty to children in the second degree. Kaimir’s family has created a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses.

