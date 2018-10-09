State agents raid 10 car dealers accused of printing 93 tags too many

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Only Channel 2 Action News was there as state agents raided 10 Cobb County used car dealers. The dealers are suspected of churning out temporary license tags illegally.
"A little over 6,000 operating permits for the 14 dealers we're looking at. Out of those only 600 car sales occurred," said Assistant Revenue Investigations Chief Jeff Mitchell.
The dealers in question had printed an average of 10 temporary tags for each car sold in the past year, agents said.
Revenue agents suspect they may have been selling the tags for profit or stringing buyers along without delivering legitimate registration paperwork.
"We're dealing with the worst offenders first," said Mitchell.
TRENDING STORIES:
They had just taped a citation on the door of a dealership called the Fome Group, when owner Enifome Igbrude showed up. Auto fraud chief Brian Crisp explained to Igbrude that he'd printed 93 tags too many.
"How'd that happen sir? How'd you end up serving so many license plates," asked Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland as Igbrude made a wordless retreat.
He will have to answer at a hearing about the state's suspicions.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}