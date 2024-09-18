Star-studded lineup celebrates Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday at Fox Theatre

ATLANTA — A star-studded celebration at the Fox Theatre Tuesday night celebrated the oldest living American president: James Earl Carter.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer attended the musical celebration hosted by the Carter Center for Jimmy Carter, who turns 100 years old on Oct. 1.

“It’s just incredible to be able to celebrate the 100th birthday of anybody,” Carter’s great-grandson Henry said. “But him in particular, he has an incredibly rich legacy.”

Carter’s grandson Jason Carter opened the show talking about how history was being made.

“This is the first time ever that people have come together to celebrate the 100th birthday of an American president,” Jason Carter said.

Indie rock band GroupLove, the first performers of the night, recalled how former President Carter put solar panels on the White House and was the first to ask Americans to dial down the thermostat to conserve energy.

“Just the legacy of musicians that have played and been around Jimmy Carter, it’s incredible to be apart of it,” singer Hannah Hooper said.

Greer also caught up with the King Center’s Rev. Dr. Bernice King, Braves legend Dale Murphy and singer-songwriter India Arie.

“I originally think he has this secret agreement with God about living to be 100,” King said.

“We’re just forever grateful for the Carters’ support for the Atlanta Braves,” Murphy said.

“I said to my mom actually, if there was anyone we would want to live to be 100, it would be him,” Arie said.

The Allman Brothers keyboardist Chuck Leavell didn’t want to miss out on celebrating the “Rock & Roll President.”

“His love of all kinds of music is such a beautiful thing,” Leavell said.

