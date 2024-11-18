Spirit Airlines files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

NEW YORK — Spirit Airlines, the nation’s largest budget airline, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. The filing comes months after a judge blocked the airline from merging with Jet Blue.

In an open letter to its customers, Spirit Airlines says it wants to assure them that they can still book flights and “use all tickets, credits and loyalty points as normal.”

“We’re grateful you continue to choose Spirit for your travel needs. As we head into the holiday season and beyond, we look forward to welcoming you on board again soon,” the airline said.

The Associated Press reports that Spirit has lost more than $2.5 billion since the start of 2020 and faces looming debt payments totaling more than $1 billion.

