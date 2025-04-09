Spirit Airlines adds 3 service routes from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Spirit Airlines announced they’d be adding three new destinations for flights leaving Savannah.

Starting in August, Spirit will fly nonstop from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport.

In October, flights from Savannah to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Nashville International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport will take off as well.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Spirit, the new service will give travelers “high-value travel options” while making it easier to experience Savannah’s world-class hospitality.

“We look forward to welcoming our Savannah Guests onboard soon and offering them new, elevated travel options with unmatched value to visit exciting destinations across the East Coast and Midwest,” John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines, said in a statement. “Savannah is an incredible destination, and we know our Guests will love exploring this coastal gem while immersing themselves in the city’s historic charm and vibrant art scene.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The new routes make Savannah the second market on Spirit’s Georgia route map, the company said, with the first being the launch of their airline serve from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2006.

When the new routes start, Spirit will use what they’re calling a special one-way introductory fee.

Here are the costs for the introductory one-way fares, and how often they’ll go per week, when the new routes launch.

Flights from Savannah to Newark daily starting Aug. 14 at $60

Flights from Savannah to Fort Lauderdale four times per week starting Oct. 9 at $79

Flights from Savannah to Nashville three times per week starting Oct. 9 at $59

Flights from Savannah to Detroit twice per week starting Oct. 10 at $79

“We have been working hard to get Spirit to add SAV to their route structure,” Greg Kelly, Executive Director of the Savannah Airport Commission, said in a statement. “We believe Spirit is a great fit for our market, and the cities they are adding will be a strong addition for our community and region. We appreciate Spirit for adding us to their system, and we will work hard to ensure their success and growth here in SAV.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group