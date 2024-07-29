Special meeting called to remove last 2 Fulton County Housing Authority board members

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Monday to remove the Fulton County Housing Authority’s remaining two board members.

The move comes after a Channel 2 Action News investigation into ongoing problems at the agency, including accusations of money mismanagement and sexual harassment.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi obtained the letters that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sent to Fulton County.

HUD gave county leaders a July 31 deadline to handle over documents it requested and have a third party take over. The county risks losing its nearly $7.8 million in federal funding.

“HUD suggests strongly that we reset. That we clean the slate. That we bring on a new board,” Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts told Channel 2′s Sophia Choi.

Vice Chair Lamar White and Chairman Antavius Weems are the only two board members who have not resigned despite pressure from the commissioners.

Weems told Channel 2 that he’s still working to correct the problems.

“I picked up the phone. I called HUD and asked them would you please meet with me and my board,” Weems said.

Monday’s vote by the county commissioners could change everything going forward by starting from scratch.

Monday's vote by the county commissioners could change everything going forward by starting from scratch.

