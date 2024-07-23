HUD threatens to pull federal funds from Fulton County Housing Authority

ATLANTA — Following our investigation into Fulton County’s Housing Authority – accused of money mismanagement and sexual harassment – we have learned that the federal government set a deadline to pull some of its funding.

“It’s a mess, and it’s only getting worse,” Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said.

Residents, workers, and even former board members accuse the housing authority of money mismanagement, a hostile work environment and sexual harassment.

Only two board members remain, still refusing to resign despite pressure from commissioners.

And now, some residents are at risk of eviction.

“There are people out there not even getting their vouchers,” Pitts said.

Pitts told Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi that he is racing against a deadline after getting two follow-up letters from the Department of Housing and Urban Development two weeks ago that stated: “the current staff lacks the experience in their current roles to correct the deficiencies.”

On July 10, HUD sent a second letter to the housing authority chair, Antavius Weems, saying, “We believe exigent circumstances exist for us to declare emergency conditions exist at HAFC that justify a short-term sole source contract with an independent entity.”

HUD wants that third party in place by July 31 suggesting Atlanta’s housing authority could take over, or a private consulting firm.

Even after getting that letter, Weems told Choi last week that HUD is working with him.

“I picked up the phone. I called HUD and asked them would you please meet with me and my board,” Weems said.

In a third letter from July 17, HUD gave a July 30 deadline for documents, or it threatened to withhold funding for administrative fees.

Fulton’s housing authority gets $7.8 million from HUD -- its only source for funding.

Pitts said the feds may file criminal charges after an audit.

“I think that not only is HUD looking at it, but I would not be surprised if other agencies, federal agencies, because federal money is involved. That’s a lot of money,” Pitts said.

Commissioners plan to hold a meeting on Monday-- and vote out the remaining board members.

They’re also researching third parties, that can quickly take over and resume the voucher program in full.

