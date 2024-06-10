Spalding County inmate apprehended after escaping work detail

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spalding County inmate escaped on Monday morning before being arrested, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Deputies said the inmate ran away from a work detail on Monday. He was last seen on Vineyard Road near the North Expressway.
Shortly after 11 a.m., the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was apprehended.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The man was not identified.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information on the inmate.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Traveling 143 MPH in a what?’ Police clocks driver going nearly 80 MPH over speed limit on GA 400
- Cobb County man drowns after falling off tube on Lake Allatoona
- Another small earthquake reported in Gwinnett County near Lake Lanier
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group