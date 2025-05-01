Spalding County deputy fired, charged after showing up to work drunk

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spalding County sheriff’s deputy is off the job after the sheriff said he showed up to work drunk on Wednesday night.

Sgt. Andrew Degler showed up to work at 7 p.m. and Chief Deputy Tony Thomason said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Degler’s breath tested positive for alcohol.

He was immediately fired, placed under arrest and charged with DUI.

Degler was booked into the Spalding County Jail, where he is currently waiting to post bail.

He has been with the sheriff’s office for 12 years.

"﻿Each deputy I hire, whether in enforcement or in detention, receives the same blunt talk from me when I swear them in, and part of that talk is that the badge you wear covers several square inches of your chest and none of your [expletive]," Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said. “I warn them not to do dumb stuff and think that their badge will get them out of it, because it won’t.”

Sheriff Dix said he is proud of his deputies for handling a difficult situation as well as they did.

