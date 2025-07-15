Spalding County commissioners hold hearing on data center development

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County Board of Commissioners held a hearing on Monday about an application for one of two data centers proposed to be built in the community.

According to the developer proposal submitted to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the Project Spalding data center would be a nearly 2.6 million square foot facility.

Proposal documents show the facility would be worth more than $1.8 billion upon completion, and is expected to generate $26.86 million per year in revenue for the county.

To make the data center happen, developer Montana Property Group plans to build three large buildings for the computing equipment, all of which would be two-story structures.

Additionally, there would be two detached administrative a management facilities, a power substation, proposed solar farm for power generation and would include extensive tree cover for visual shielding from passing drivers.

The front entrance to the facility would have a guard shack and gate arms for a restricted entrance and exit, as well as brick and metal fencing around the property.

In total, the developers say the property would be built on parcels at High Falls Road and Alicia Drive, covering 132.9 acres of land.

Montana Group said in documents for their proposal that construction of the light industrial facility would be finished in 2030, if approved.

The developer is currently working to secure rezoning permits to move forward with the project.

The Spalding County Commission is holding public hearings on the development, with the next one planned for July 24, according to county records.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to representatives for the developer for information about the commission meeting on Monday and about the process for development to be approved. We are waiting for their response.

