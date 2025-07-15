GA couple accused of inviting child to join them in backseat sex acts

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A Georgia couple is accused of taking a child to a Tennessee welcome center and inviting him to join them in having sex.

East Ridge, Tennessee police arrested Timothy Leon Kelly, 35, of Kennesaw and Bridget Barton, 30.

According to an incident report obtained by WTVC-TV, the couple picked up the boy around 1:30 a.m. on May 7 and told him they “had a surprise” for him before having him put on a blindfold.

They then drove the child to a welcome center off Interstate 75 in East Ridge, Tenn.

The report said the child told police that Kelly and Barton were doing “weird stuff” in the backseat. He later clarified that they were touching.

He said Barton asked him if he wanted to watch, but he got out of the car and went to the restroom, the report says.

He got in and out of the car four times before the report says Barton and Kelly “told him to stay in the car.”

The couple asked the boy if he “wanted a turn,” but he said he wanted to leave.

The report says Barton spoke with investigators two days later and admitted to having sex with Kelly in the car and suggesting that the boy join them. She also claimed that Kelly gave her “some kind of sex drug.”

Both are charged with conspiracy to commit sexual battery by an authority figure. Barton has additional charges of indecent exposure and solicitation of a minor. Both are being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

It’s unclear how the couple knew the child or where he was picked up from.

