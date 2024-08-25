Second fox tests positive for rabies in metro Atlanta, officials warn caution

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health Laboratory say a second fox in Griffin tested positive for rabies after an incident on Placid Road near Grandview Drive and East College Street.

Officials learned on Friday, Aug. 23 of the positive test.

On Friday, Aug. 16, the fox attempted to approach a man and woman on Placid Road, however, the animal did not make contact with them, officials say.

This is the second fox in the same vicinity with a confirmed case of rabies in the last week. On Monday, Aug. 12, a fox made contact with two dogs on Ivy Road between Maple Drive and East College Street.

The state lab confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 15, that the fox tested positive for rabies.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions to protect their families and pets against rabies by learning signs of rabies and vaccinating pets. Health officials say you should stay away from wild or stray animals that appear unafraid of humans and those that exhibit behaviors unusual of their character.

“If you notice a wild or nocturnal animal moving about in the daytime, and the animal appears to show no fear of people, or the animal seems to behave in a sick or abnormal way, the animal may be infected with rabies,” Wilson said. “Therefore, people should avoid the animal and report it to the local health department or animal control.”

