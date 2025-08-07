Man who killed 11-year-old in Spalding County with stray bullet sentenced to life in prison

ATLANTA — Kionta Parks, 23, of Griffin, has been sentenced to life in prison plus five years for the murder of 11-year-old Asijah Jones, who was shot and killed while asleep in her bed.

Parks was sentenced on August 5, after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including felony murder, aggravated assault, domestic terrorism, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

“Kionta Parks is exactly what we’re fighting against each day – someone who would so carelessly take a life, destroy a family, and terrorize a community without fear or remorse,” said Attorney General Chris Carr.

“When Kionta Parks pled today, he stood in front of a Judge, Asijah’s parents, friends, and family. He admitted to everyone in that courtroom that he killed an 11-year-old child who had her whole life ahead of her,” said Sheriff Darrell Dix.

Parks is a member of Zoo Krew, a criminal street gang with ties to the Rollin 20s Neighborhood Bloods, and lived in Northside Hills Apartments in Griffin, a known stronghold for Zoo Krew.

On May 13, 2023, Parks targeted a young gang member in a shooting, opening fire on his vehicle as he was turning into Spalding Heights with a three-year-old in the car.

One of the rounds entered a nearby apartment, striking Asijah Jones as she slept next to her nine-year-old sister. Asijah was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parks fired 28 rounds during the incident, with 23 rifle casings and five 9mm casings found at the scene.

Surveillance video captured Parks carrying a rifle and selling drugs throughout the community.

