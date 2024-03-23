Former Ga. officer indicted for not investigating murder his brother was suspected of, GBI says

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A former Griffin Police Department officer has been indicted more than a year after he was accused of not investigating a murder in which his brother was the suspect.

D’Marquivius Jamon “DJ” King, 25, was indicted by a Spalding County Grand Jury for violation of oath of office this week.

In February 2023, District Attorney Marie Broder’s office asked the GBI to investigate King’s investigation into the murder of Javarreis Reid in May 2021.

Investigators say that King learned his brother, Damon Beck, was involved in the murder and, therefore, did not properly investigate.

King turned himself in to the Spalding County Jail on Friday.

When the GBI began investigating, Police Chief Michael Yates was put on non-disciplinary administrative leave.

The city manager told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that Yates going on leave did not reflect any specific concerns about him. Instead, the action is meant to minimize any possibility of misunderstandings surrounding the investigation.

Eight months after Reid’s murder, Beck was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. He is one of three co-defendants in the case.

Beck remains in the Spalding County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

