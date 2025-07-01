Fentanyl, cocaine seized during Spalding County drug bust

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Fentanyl, cocaine and multiple guns are off the street after a big drug bust in Spalding County.

Last Wednesday, Spalding County conducted a search warrant at a home on Hollonville Road in Griffin following an investigation into drugs being sold by 45-year-old Travis Lee Warner at his house.

Spalding County officials said Warner was out on bond in Lamar County for similar charges involving cocaine and guns.

During the search, deputies said they found 10 pounds of marijuana, a pound of cocaine, a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, several illegal THC vape products, a substantial amount of fentanyl and fentanyl pills, and an assortment of other prescription medications, including oxycodone, amphetamine pills, and codeine pills.

Authorities also seized 15 guns, including three that had been reported stolen from other Georgia counties.

The SCSO arrested Warner and Andrew Ordonez, 45, of Senoia, Ga.

They face the following charges:

Warner:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine

Trafficking marijuana

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Trafficking amphetamine

Trafficking opium

Possession of Schedule I narcotics (psilocybin mushrooms)

Possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule I narcotics (THC Oil)

Possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Two counts of Possession Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute

Two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

Possession Schedule IV with intent to distribute

15 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Ordonez

Possession of marijuana

“Warner is familiar to us, he kept selling, and once again, his occupying a jail cell on Justice Boulevard. What he needs to worry about now is the total of 36 felony charges he faces, where he will be laying his head for the immediate future, and the distinct possibility of federal prosecution. Thirty-six felonies sounds like a lot, and it is, but those are the stupid prizes you win when you play stupid games,” Spalding Sheriff Darrell Dix said.

The pair was booked into the Spalding County Detention Center.

