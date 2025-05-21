EF1 tornado confirmed in Spalding, Butts counties from late night storms

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 says that there has been at least one confirmed tornado that touched down as a line of severe storms swept through North Georgia late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service determined that an EF1 tornado touched down in Spalding County shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and continued into Butts County before it dissipated just before 4 a.m.

The storm’s path was about 10.5 miles long and had sustained winds of 90 mph.

“The tornado knocked over a few trees on the west side of Hwy 155 before crossing the highway and ripping off the roof to a large barn. Two people were asleep in a camping trailer near the barn when the tornado hit. They claimed the camper lifted off the ground and slammed down, breaking the jacks supporting the front end of the camper,” the NWS said.

The survey process is still ongoing to determine if more tornadoes touched down across the region.

