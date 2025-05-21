Severe weather: Oak tree falls on several cars at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — The severe weather threat has passed metro Atlanta, but the cleanup is ongoing.

People are stuck at an apartment complex after a huge tree crashed down into seven cars in southwest Atlanta, along Stone Road near I-285.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims reported nobody was hurt at the Hidden Creste apartment complex.

Their windows are shattered, and their roofs and hoods dented. The owners of these cars are now waiting to get a full assessment of the damage.

Abigail Shivers says it wasn’t the wind and the rain, but her daughter who roused her from sleep.

“This morning, 2 a.m., my daughter woke me up saying a tree was on top of my car,” she said.

The storm uprooted a large oak tree, slamming it on top of her Dodge minivan and six other cars in the parking lot.

She couldn’t drive to work. She couldn’t get her kids to school.

Rasha Terry had a rude awakening, too.

“A neighbor rang my doorbell. She came outside and let us know a tree fell on all of our cars. We came out here to assess the damage,” Terry said.

The windshield of her Nissan Rogue is shattered, and she thinks there’s other damage to the front.

“We won’t be able to go anywhere today, but the good thing was nobody was hurt, so everybody’s safe,” she said.

These car owners have been talking with their insurance providers this morning, in hopes this damage will be covered.

Now they’re waiting for a tree removal service to come with chainsaws and haul this away.

