0 Chick-Fil-A surprises loyal grandparents who became too sick to travel

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A set of grandparents had a special Southern routine. They went to the Chick-fil-A in Griffin twice a week.

They got to know the staff. The staff got to know them, even down to their order.

Staff members at Chick-fil-A would even set their table with flowers on special occasions, give them their order and say “it’s on me” some days.

At least that used to be the case.

Recently, Lindsay Naramore McGuffey says her grandfather’s health has been declining.

“He is overcoming a lot, making tons of progress, and is doing much better, but they haven’t been to Chick-fil-A in months,” McGuffey said.

She says over time, the staff at Chick-fil-A became worried and knew something wasn’t right when they hadn’t seen “Bobbie and Richard” in a while.

TRENDING STORIES:

After recruiting help, contacting churches and local schools because they knew Bobbie and Richard's grandkids worked in education, the staff at Chick-Fil-A finally found them. What happened next was amazing.

Chick-fil-A sent a delivery to their house with their order down to salad dressings and how many packages of nuts they like on their salads.

“They drove all the way to the compound to see their favorite couple and deliver a meal to them in a time of need,” McGuffey said. “When my nana sent me (this) picture, I cried.”

McGuffey said the restaurant even timed the delivery to arrive at the exact time her grandparents would arrive at Chick-fil-A to eat.

"It was like it meant just as much to them as it did to my grandparents," McGuffey told Channel 2 Action News.

She said her grandparents have been married for 63 years. They worked together and ate lunch together every day. When they retired, that tradition continued.

Recently, her grandfather has been forgetful, but she said Chick-fil-A gave him an unforgettable experience.

"He talked about it all night. It was something that really touched him, even though he couldn't remember all the details of before," she said.

McGuffey said she was brought to tears by their kindness.

“Thank you, Griffin Chick-fil-A, for being beyond generous and giving. I am blown away by what I witnessed today,” McGuffey said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.