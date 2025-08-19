Man charged after 5-year-old finds gun in car, shoots self in head

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A 5-year-old is dead after finding a gun inside a car.

The incident happened on Sunday at a storage facility off of Carver Road in Griffin.

Investigators said the child was left unsupervised in a car, found the gun, and shot themselves in the head.

Chase Desselle, 27, of Hampton, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy for the family and our community,” Griffin Police Chief Connie Sampson said. “Our sincere condolences are with them during this time of loss.”

The police department said this shooting remains under investigation.

Desselle is currently being held in the Spalding County Jail without bond.

