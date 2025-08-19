Slow moving showers, storms could cause some localized flooding

ATLANTA — Scattered storms will continue through Tuesday afternoon, with Atlanta and surrounding areas seeing some heavy rain.

Slow movement will allow significant rainfall amounts, and some localized flooding is possible.

Scattered showers and storms will be coming to an end through the evening hours.

We will be dry overnight and into Wednesday morning, with lots of sunshine to start the day.

Then, as we so often see this time of year, another round of scattered showers and storms develop as we heat up into the afternoon and into the evening.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will have all the updates LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

