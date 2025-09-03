2 arrested in Spalding County sex trafficking investigation involving 2 teen girls

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin police have arrested a man and a woman connected to a sex trafficking investigation.

During the investigation that began last month, police identified Herbert Shaw, 49, as the primary suspect.

Shaw is the property manager of Quiet Hills.

He was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, grooming, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Those charges are in connection with crimes involving two 15-year-old girls.

Police also arrested a woman who is the mother of one of the victims.

Channel 2 is not identifying her since she is the mother of one of the victims, which would reveal the identity of a sexual assault victim.

Police say the woman was involved in the events that led to the charges, and her involvement in the crimes is now under investigation.

The investigation remains open and active, and police believe there may be additional witnesses and victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Investigator S. Amos by emailing samos@cityofgriffin.com or call 770-229-6450, extension 526.

