15-year-old dead after shooting near high school football game, Griffin police say

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Griffin Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred following the conclusion of the Griffin v. Spalding County football game.

Officials say just before 5 p.m., Griffin Police and Spalding County Sheriff units working the Griffin/Spalding football game heard shots fired in the area.

After searching the area, officials located a 15-year-old at the intersection of South 5th Street and West Poplar.

The teen was transported to Spalding Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6452.

