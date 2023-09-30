Atlanta ‘Wild ‘N Out’ cast member’s sudden cause of death revealed

ATLANTA — New details are being released about the sudden death of “Wild ‘N Out” cast member Jacky Oh.

Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, died unexpectedly in Miami in June. She was 32.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Smith died from complications from plastic surgery.

Her longtime partner, DC Young Fly, was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of the improv and sketch comedy show at the time of Oh’s death.

They met while filming “Wild ‘N Out” and have three children together.

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others, and I admired how our family loves each other,” DC Young Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield, wrote on Instagram. “Never had to worry about our kids loving each other because you were on top of Dat!”

Smith appeared on the show for five seasons as a “Wild ‘N Out” girl.

