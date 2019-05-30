South Georgia sheriff arrested on battery, elder abuse charges

ATLANTA - The sheriff of Bacon County was arrested by the GBI on Wednesday for an incident that happened a week ago.
Sheriff Mark Cothren, 50, was charged with a count of elder abuse, violation of oath of office and battery for the May 22 incident, the GBI said in a news release.
Cothren allegedly assaulted a 75-year-old man in front of the sheriff’s office, the release said. The GBI was requested to investigate the incident by the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney.
Media Advisory: GBI Arrests Bacon County Sheriff
The sheriff turned himself into the Bacon County Jail without incident.
The sheriff’s office declined to comment to AJC.com and did not provide a booking photo. They referred all questions to the GBI.
Alma, which is the county’s seat, is about 110 miles southwest of Savannah and 210 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.
