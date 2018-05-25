Woman with paranoid schizophrenia missing from South Fulton home

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing woman with a mental illness.
Police in South Fulton County sent Channel 2 Action News a picture of Lauree Chapman, 62.
She suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.
Police said she was last seen walking around 4 p.m. Thursday on Rock Lake Drive. She was wearing a light blue shirt, tan vest, tan pants, and black sneakers.
Call 911 if you have seen her.
#MISSING: South Fulton Police need help locating Lauree Chapman. She was last seen on the 5000 block of Rock Lake Drive on 05/24/2018. She was wearing a light blue shirt, tan vest, tan pants, and black sneakers. If you know her whereabouts, call 911. Please RT! pic.twitter.com/QL8Vlwo058— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 25, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}