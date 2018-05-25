  • Woman with paranoid schizophrenia missing from South Fulton home

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing woman with a mental illness.  

    Police in South Fulton County sent Channel 2 Action News a picture of Lauree Chapman, 62.   

    She suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. 

    Police said she was last seen walking around 4 p.m. Thursday on Rock Lake Drive. She was wearing a light blue shirt, tan vest, tan pants, and black sneakers.  

    Call 911 if you have seen her. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman with paranoid schizophrenia missing from South Fulton home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Residents living in deplorable apartment complex caught in the middle of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body found inside car near busy road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Identity theft 'victim' may have been part of elaborate scheme, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Channel 2 viewer helps lead police to alleged identity thief