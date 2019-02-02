0 Woman terrified to be in own home after armed break-in caught on camera

UNION CITY, Ga. - A search is underway for a group of armed intruders who broke into a home, guns waving.

The homeowners told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson what’s especially disturbing is their family could have easily been there when it happened.

Victim Maci Macrae said at least a dozen police cars from the Union City Police Department responded to the home once they found out there were armed men inside.

Macrae said she’s not sure why they were targeted, but the video her home surveillance cameras caught still terrifies her.

“Three armed guys with masks on, sitting in my house, coming up my stairs,” Macrae said is what the video showed. “I think they were probably ready to kill someone.”

Macrae said she and her fiance were out visiting a friend when they got a phone notification from their alarm system.

She told Johnson that she checked the live surveillance video feed on her phone last Saturday around 9 p.m. and saw the men with their guns pointed toward bedrooms.

“It was pretty scary, and it made me just feel very violated,” Macrae said.

Union City police quickly responded to the home on Robin Circle near Koweta Road but the thieves were gone. They took three TVs and two game systems.

Mcrae said they got in by kicking in the back door to get to the garage and using a crowbar to get into the house.

“I was just thinking, one, if I was there, would they have shot me? Or two, would I have shot them?” Macrae said.

Johnson asked Union City investigators if the thieves in the video may have been tied to any other crimes nearby. They said this is the first break-in in the neighborhood that they know of.

Macrae said she agreed to speak to Johnson in hopes that someone may recognize the armed intruders before they strike again.

“It doesn’t even feel safe in my own home anymore,” Macrae said.

Macrae said her fiance sometimes works as a music producer but said he only lets people he knows into his home.

Witnesses say the thieves got away in some sort of SUV.

