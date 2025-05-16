Woman charged in head-on crash that killed South Fulton police captain

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The woman charged in the death of South Fulton Police Capt. Helio Garcia III has been booked in the Atlanta City Detention Center.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reported Santoria McLean, 31, faces multiple charges, including first-degree homicide by vehicle.

She was taken to jail Thursday after being in custody more than a month at Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries related to the crash.

She remains in custody without bond.

Garcia died in the line of duty April 15. Police said he was driving his patrol vehicle along Flat Shoals Road and Connell Road when another driver, identified as McLean, veered into his lane and hit him head-on.

Blood results are still pending for McLean, so it is unknown if she was under the influence. She also was charged with reckless driving, improper/erratic lane change and driving too fast for conditions, according to Fulton County Jail records.

On Saturday evening, the City of South Fulton plans to hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Garcia, who was promoted to captain posthumously.

He was laid to rest April 21 following a memorial at World Changers Church, Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reported.

Family and friends spoke about how much Garcia loved his job, his coworkers and life itself. His 16-year-old daughter, Isabella, said during the service her dad was kindhearted, considerate, brave, loving and funny.

“You’re never promised tomorrow, so do everything in love,” she said. “Be the things you loved most about the people who are gone. Continue to love, continue to forgive and continue to grow. My father’s death has been the only thing that has brought me tears because he was nothing but pure love.”

