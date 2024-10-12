Video shows robber prying into South Fulton pharmacy, using saw to steal money, pills from safe

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are searching for a robber they say broke into a pharmacy early Thursday morning.

According to the incident report, employees showed up at the Old National Pharmacy on Old National Highway on Thursday morning to find it had been ransacked and robbed.

Video surveillance, which police shared with Channel 2 Action News, shows robbers using a crowbar to get inside the pharmacy just before 3:15 a.m.

In the video, the suspects can be seen crawling around on the floor before using an angle grinder to cut a hole in a safe and start rifling through drawers.

The pharmacy owner told police she could tell that the robbers had gotten off with bags of money and Percocet. It’s unclear what else they were able to get.

Investigators found a hole in the sheetrock of a bathroom wall leading into the office and another hole cut into a metal door.

Police have not identified the men seen in the video. Anyone who recognizes them should contact police.

