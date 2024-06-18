Temporary traffic signals will eventually become roundabouts at dangerous South Fulton intersections

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews will be adding temporary traffic lights at busy intersections where accidents have become way too common.

Channel 2 Action News attended the groundbreaking ceremony for new traffic signals Monday in South Fulton County.

State Rep. Mandisha Thomas helped make it happen.

The new signals will go up on State Route 92 at the intersections of DeMooney Road and Jones Road.

Thomas said it is a temporary solution, but the signals will save lives.

GDOT crews will eventually replace the signals with roundabouts.

Officials did not say when those projects are expected to be completed.

Popular fishing spots along GA rivers could soon be off limits

