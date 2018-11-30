ATLANTA - The man accused of shooting and injuring two people at a mall in the Birmingham, Alabama area on Thanksgiving faced a judge in Fulton County Friday.
U.S. Marshals arrested Erron Brown, 20, Thursday at a relative's home in South Fulton County.
Brown was charged with attempted murder in the Nov. 22 shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Brown was charged in Georgia as “fugitive from justice." He will soon be transported back to Alabama.
We're hearing from the suspect's family about their message to the victim's family, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Hoover police said a fight broke out inside the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night and resulted in an exchange of gunfire.
Brown was charged in the shooting of Brian Xavier Wilson, 18, of Birmingham, who was wounded. He wasn't charged with shooting a 12-year-old girl who also was injured.
TRENDING STORIES:
An officer responding to the scene shot and killed Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 21, who police said was running from the scene with a weapon. Police later determined Bradford was not the shooter.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}