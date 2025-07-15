Suspect caught on camera attacking South Fulton gas station employee

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are searching for a suspect they said attacked a gas station employee last month.
According to police, the incident happened on June 20 at the Exxon gas station on Fulton Industrial Blvd.
SFPD said the suspect was caught on video surveillance initiating a physical fight with the employee.
After the attack, the man left the store.
The suspect is described as wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information or who may recognize the man is urged to contact Sgt. D. Walker at 470-351-9351 or via email.
