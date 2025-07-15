Registered sex offender wanted for stealing $3.2M in GA found hiding in FL, deputies say

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man wanted in Georgia on over 90 felony warrants has been arrested after being on the run for weeks.

Richard Bailey, 55, was wanted in Georgia on 91 felony warrants, including 88 for fraud and three for racketeering, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. According to authorities, Bailey is also a registered sex offender and was wanted in Georgia for fraud after allegedly stealing $3.2 million.

On Monday, the BCSO deputies and authorities in Georgia found Bailey at a home on Cedar Bluff Road in Bay County.

Authorities said they had been searching for Bailey for three weeks.

During the search of the home, deputies said they found three children and a woman identified as Brittany Addis, 36.

Authorities said they also discovered a gun and illegal drugs inside the home.

Bailey and Addis were arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Bailey was charged with the following:

Sex offender violation- Failure to register

Possession of synthetic cannabinoid

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Neglect of a child without great bodily harm

Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon or fugitive from justice

Addis was charged with the following:

Neglect of a child without great bodily harm

sex offender violation- Harbor or assist a sex offender

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of synthetic cannabinoid

The children were turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Bailey is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

