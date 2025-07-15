Man accused of killing wife after trying to shoot 16-year-old stepson at Woodstock home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead, and her husband is now charged with murder after a weekend shooting in Cherokee County.

Deputies were called to a home on Daventry Crossing in Woodstock regarding a shooting on Sunday night.

When they arrived, they found Tenisha Williams, 48, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators said that during a domestic dispute, the woman’s husband, Kelvin Williams,47, tried to shoot his 16-year-old stepson before shooting his wife to death.

The 16-year-old and another child were inside the home, but were unharmed, deputies said.

Kevin Williams was arrested at the home and charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.

“(Kevin) Williams remains in custody at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond. The investigation is ongoing,” Cherokee County Capt. Jay Baker said.

