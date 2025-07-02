Suspect accused of robbing victim of gun at South Fulton gas station

South Fulton County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery.

Authorities said it happened on June 24, just after 2:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station on Campbellton Fairburn Road.

South Fulton police said the suspect allegedly robbed the victim of a handgun.

According to store workers, the suspect is known to frequent the gas station and the nearby Parkway Village Plaza.

The SFPD said the suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is urged to call Det. M. Principe at 404-545-9735 or via email.

