GA man dies after falling off back of truck while holding hunting blind

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies said a ‘tragic accident’ happened in the death of a 59-year-old man.

A little after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Hart County deputies and first responders were called to the 7200 block of Mount Olivet Road.

Deputies said Matthew Hill, 59, was riding in the bed of a pickup truck while holding a camouflage hunting blind.

Witnesses said the wind blew the hunting blind from the truck, pulling Hill out with it.

The 59-year-old was lifeflighted due to the severity of his injuries, deputies said.

Hill died from his injuries on Tuesday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. The incident remains under investigation‚" Hart County Sheriff’s Office said.

