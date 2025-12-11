South Fulton teen shot trying to sell PlayStation 5, family says

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot and robbed while attempting to sell his PlayStation 5 outside his apartment in South Fulton, his loved ones say.

Jaylon Jackson was shot three times on Tuesday night, and his family is grateful for the doctors who worked quickly to save his life.

The shooting occurred outside his apartment on Delano Road, where he met a potential buyer for his PlayStation 5, his family says.

“If you have any type of heart, please… like I’m urging you… please just come forward,” said Jaylon’s aunt, Shereka Clark, expressing her frustration with the senseless gun violence and demanding justice.

Jackson, a 10th-grade student at Langston Hughes High School, was shot in the back, side, and arm.

Clark, described how he lost a significant amount of blood, requiring six pints during surgery.

After being shot, Clark managed to stumble back into his apartment, where he collapsed in front of his mother.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I’ve been shot.’ And she was like, ‘Jaylon, stop playing with me.’ And that’s when she said he fell out,” Clark recounted.

Investigators returned to the Freedom Park apartment complex on Wednesday to collect evidence and interview neighbors.

Several surveillance cameras were spotted on the property, but police have not disclosed whether they have identified a suspect.

