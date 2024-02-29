South Fulton police searching for shooter who killed man earlier this month

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or people who killed a man.

Officers say they were called to the Freedom Park Apartments on Delano Road on Feb. 23.

When they got there, they found Lewis Cherry with a gunshot wound.

Details on what led up to Cherry’s shooting have not been released.

Cherry was taken to the hospital by ambulance and later pronounced dead.

Police are now asking for leads in Cherry’s case.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with details can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

