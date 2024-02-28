Lawmakers consider banning speed cameras in Ga., one metro Atlanta county fights to keep them

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville city leaders say new data shows their school zone cameras are keeping kids safe, but state lawmakers are considering removing all the cameras.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the city manager who says the results there have been dramatic.

The school zone camera debate is simple for Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington, who says the data is on his side.

“It is a proven way to reduce accidents, and injury and keep our children safe,” Warbington said.

New data from cameras near Central Gwinnett High School shows the number of traffic accidents is down 50%.

City data also shows a 93% drop in speeding since Lawrenceville installed cameras near six schools in 2022.

“We see that as something that needs to continue, and it’s great for our community,” Warbington said.

The progress comes as state lawmakers are considering a bill to eliminate all school zone cameras in Georgia.

“There are millions of dollars being generated and we have subbed out school safety to a camera and that should not be the position of the great state of Georgia,” State Representative Clay Pirkle (R-Ashburn) said.

Some lawmakers say they’ve heard from too many people who say cameras will issue a citation even when schools are out and cameras shouldn’t be active.

“I love the bill. I think that this will help a lot of our constituents,” State Representative Dewey McClain (D-Lilburn) said.

In Lawrenceville, the cameras are only on for portions of the school day but that isn’t the case in every city.

“We only operate our cameras four hours out of the day,” Warbington said.

Warbington says it’s always been about safety and not the money.

“We collect $200,000 a month. That is less than 1% of our overall budget, so it’s a minuscule piece,” Warbington said.

The money that does come in from the cameras is given to the Lawrenceville Police Department for equipment upgrades and other expenses.

