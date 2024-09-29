South Fulton police investigating murder of 64-year-old man

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Detectives with the South Fulton Police Department are asking for the public’s help with information about the murder of a man.

Police responded to Camelot Condominiums at 5655 Old National Highway on Thursday, September 12 to reports of a man being shot.

The victim, Jeffery Goodwin, 64, died from his injuries.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call Detective Unger at 404-771-3613 or email homicide@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting “CSA” and the tip to #274637.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

©2024 Cox Media Group