Man shot along Old National Highway in South Fulton, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Department told Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a shooting on Old National Highway.

Police said the shooting happened in the 6000 block of Old National on Thursday afternoon.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Police said he was taken away for medical treatment and investigators are working to learn more about the circumstances.

The investigation is active and officers are working to use all the tools and resources they have to identify those responsible, the department said in a statement, but said it was still unclear what led up to the shooting.

The victim has not been identified and police said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

