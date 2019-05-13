South Fulton on alert: Men in van may have tried to abduct 2 kids

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A South Fulton County community is keeping an eye on each other this morning, after some suspicious men in a van may have tried to abduct two children on their way home from school.
The Hapeville Police Department said two children -- a boy and a girl -- reported that a white cargo van pulled up beside them as they walked home from the bus stop on Moreland Way on Friday.
The children told police the driver backed up toward them, got out and started to chase the girl.
The father of one of the kids takes us through the terrifying experience, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
