Police searching for van with 'cage' inside after 2 children say driver chased them

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a white van pulled up next to two children in Hapeville Friday and the driver got out and chased them.
The Hapeville Police Department said two children -- a boy and a girl -- reported that a white cargo van pulled up beside them as they walked home from school on Moreland Way. The children told police the driver backed up toward them, got out and started to chase the girl.
The children told police the man stopped, got back in the van and left the area.
The children said they saw two men in the van and that the vehicle had a fence or cage behind the driver's seat.
Police said the children described the driver as a black man who is about 5-feet 8-inches tall and 175 pounds and wearing a baseball cap with sunglasses on top of the hat. They said the passenger was also a black man with "fuzzy hair as if he wore a ball cap all the time."
Police are searching for the van. They are asking anyone who spots it to call the Hapeville Police Department.
