OutKast reunites at Big Boi's son's high school graduation

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta high school graduation featured hip-hop royalty over the weekend.
Rappers Big Boi and Andre 3000, of the legendary hip-hop duo OutKast, cheered on Big Boi's son Cross as he graduated with honors from Woodward Academy in College Park.
"It's been 1 hell of a journey , raising 3 Kids , private school to College Degrees , never woulda thought this Rap S--- would have brought me here , To God be the Glory , #ThanksJesus Let's Go Cross !" Big Boi wrote in an Instagram post.
Cross is set to play football for the University of Oregon in the fall. He is the youngest of Big Boi's three children.
Congrats Son ! @CrossPatton class of 2019 !!! Oregon Here we Come #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/twnltXc3Id— Big Boi (@BigBoi) May 11, 2019
